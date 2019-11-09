Let’s hear it for… Kelvin Fletcher! The actor performs a turbo-charged Salsa on Strictly

‘Let’s hear it for the boy!’ Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher (and those ‘sensual hips’) managed to heat up the dance floor again on Saturday night alongside his professional partner, Oti Mabuse.

With the competition heating up ahead of Blackpool Week, the soap actor performed a car-themed Salsa to Let’s Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams, bringing the Strictly audience to their feet with his moon dance and impressive lifts.

The judges were left blushing after the performance, as Motsi Mabuse gave the dance a standing ovation, before praising his “speed”: “It was actually like racing, but in a good way.”

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood joked: “I couldn’t really enjoy it because Motsi was screeching like a banshee all the way through… Hip-tastic, darling!”

Shirley Ballas added: “I think we’re going to name you Mr. Powerful Musical Hips.”

Bruno Tonioli, who in previous weeks referred to Kelvin’s hips as “weapons,” said that it was a Salsa in “top gear”: “The hips were turbo-charged!”

The judges scored the dance couple 35 in total, placing them at third on the leaderboard behind Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (39) and Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (36).

Earlier in the evening Motsi left the audience gasping after the judge made “affair” comments following Alex Scott and Neil Jones’ performance — bringing to mind Neil’s split with his wife Katya…

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7.20pm on BBC1