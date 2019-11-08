Kalling it Kwits: Kourtney Kardashian leaves Keeping Up with the Kardashians after 12 years

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has announced that she’s taking a break from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the series that made her and her famous sisters’ names back in the Noughties.

Kourtney, whose siblings are Kim and Khloe and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, said that she wanted to focus on her young family, and teased that her departure and reasoning behind it would be shown in the upcoming series.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Today.

“But I’m not saying goodbye… I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Her younger sister Khloe said: “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family.

We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (or KUWTK) debuted back in 2007, and remains one of the US’s longest running reality series, with the eighteenth series expected to premiere next year.

You can catch the series on Amazon Prime Video or buy the DVD box set. You can also buy episodes on Youtube, GooglePlay or iTunes.