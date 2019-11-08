When are the Election Debates on TV?

While we’re still getting used to the idea of a general election so close to Christmas, broadcasters have already lined up a series of scheduled TV and radio debates in the run-up to 12th December.

Here’s everything you need to know about when to watch (or listen), what time the debates are on, and where and how to watch them…

When is the ITV Prime Ministerial Debate?

News presenter Julie Etchingham is set to host a televised debate to be broadcast on ITV on Tuesday 19th November between Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The exact transmission time is yet to be announced.

It’s not yet known whether Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will take part in the debate, after she threatened to sue the broadcaster for not including her in the line-up.

When is the Question Time Leaders’ Special?

Hosted by Fiona Bruce, this 30-minute special will see the Conservative, Labour, SNP and Liberal Democrat leaders field questions from a live audience in Sheffield on Friday 22nd November, airing on BBC One. The exact time the show will be aired is yet to be announced.

According to the BBC there are also further as-yet-unannounced Question Time specials in the works, featuring the Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and either Sian Berry or Jonathan Bartley, both co-leaders of the Green Party.

When is the Sky News Election Debate?

Jo Swinson, Boris Johnson, and Jeremy Corbyn will take part in a televised debate on Sky News on Thursday 28th November. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has also demanded that her party be represented in the show, although it’s not yet known whether she’ll be included.

The exact transmission time is yet to be announced.

When is the BBC Election Debate?

The seven-way podium debate between leaders and senior figures from the UK’s major parties will take place on Friday 29th November on BBC One. The exact transmission time is yet to be announced.

When is BBC Prime Ministerial Debate?

The second, much-anticipated showdown between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn will take place in Southampton on BBC One on Friday 6th December. The Conservative and Labour leaders will go head-to-head six days before voters go to the polls.

The exact time the debate will be aired is yet to be announced.

When is the under-30s Question Time special?

The last Question Time special before election day will focus on the younger generation’s perspective, with an audience comprised entirely of under-30s.

Hosted by BBC 5 live’s Emma Barnett, the debate will take place on Monday 9th December, airing 8.30pm on BBC1, BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and 5 Live.

Election Day is on 12th December 2019