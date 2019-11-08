Amazon launches early Black Friday sale with 25% of thousands of items

While Black Friday may still be a while off, but Amazon has announced an early sale with thousands of products reduced for five days.

The Hidden Gems sale will run from 8th November to 12th November with most products getting a 25% discount.

There’s a focus on start-ups and innovative brands, but you’ll still manage to find the familiar names in there too.

Amazon has plenty of electronics on the deals list, but there are also offers to be found on clothing, beauty and homeware.

Amazon devices

Amazon’s own devices are included with the Echo Dot and Tile bundle, with 48% off the price (essentially it works out as you getting the Echo Dot free), the Fire HD tablet is between £119.99 to £159.99 depending on which one you opt for. You can also buy two Kindle Kids Editions and save 25%.

Gaming

For gamers there’s the Xiberia PS4 headset for £25.49 (was£65.99) and if you’re looking for a new phone the5re’s the CUBOT Power Sim-Free smartphone now £135.99, was £159.99. If you need a phone case too there’s plenty in the sale.

Home

The eufy RoboVac 15C Max is now down to £189.99 from £269.99, and the Anker powerbanks and cables have also seen hefty discounts.

For those looking out for an electric toothbrush there’s the Fairywill’s Sonic at £22.99 – usually £19.50, or flossers from £14.04.

On the look out for a Nintendo Switch? There are a few bundles in the Hidden Gems sale too.

Tech

There’s also an Android Tablet 10 inch (an Amazon Choice) which is now £64.59, was £75.99.

Or, if you’re in the market for a Touchscreen laptop there’s the XIDU PhilPad 2-in-1 13.3inch for £311.99, was $499.99. The laptop is also a tablet and comes with 6GB RAm, 128GB, Bluetooth and a stylus pen.

Fitness

If you’re looking for a new Smartwatch or Fitness Tracker there’s a few to choose from. From the LETSCOM tracker for £31.44, to the Seneo Fitness Watch, now £19.49.

Kids

When it comes to the kids (big and little) there are a few games in the Hidden Gems sale, with Gooey Louis now £10.49 down from £24.99 and Don’t Panic down to £8.99 from £24.99.

We also have an Amazon Black Friday deals guide which we’ll keep updated with the latest offers in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.