Children in Need: Got it Covered removed from Official Albums Chart

The BBC has been left “deeply saddened” by the Official Charts Company’s decision to pull a Children in Need charity album from the main chart.

Advertisement

Got it Covered, which featured a slew of celebs performing covers, was on track to top this week’s Official Albums Chart, but it has been moved to the Compilations Chart by the governing body.

A spokesperson said: “Having reviewed the product, it was felt that its rightful home was in the Official Compilations Chart.”

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need said he has been left “saddened” by the decision to “[deny] the chance for further promotion”.

“I’m deeply saddened that the industry has chosen to pull the album from the number one race after announcing it was well on its way to securing the top spot this week,” he said in a statement.

“Got It Covered is the result of an inspiring collaboration by some of the UK’s biggest stars in support of disadvantaged children and young people and this very special project has clearly captured the public’s imagination.

“It’s sad that a charity album solely for the benefit of children should be denied the chance for further promotion and celebration which inevitably would lead to more money being raised.”

The album was at number one ahead of Jeff Lynne’s ELO, and Michael Kiwanuka at number three.

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, and actor Shaun Dooley were among those who lent their voices to the charity project. Other names included Suranne Jones and Jim Broadbent.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Dooley voiced his disappointment on Twitter as he encouraged the public to buy the album online and questioned why the album has been moved despite albums featuring various artists – The Greatest Showman – topping the Albums Chart.

“I think the thing that hurts the most, is that this entire project was always about decency & kindness,” he wrote. “Pulling our album from the charts when they know what that could mean to our @BBCCiN profits… is the antithesis of everything we and this project stand for.”

Children in Need: Got it Covered is available to buy here. The documentary of the same name, detailing the work behind the recordings, is available to watch on BBCiPlayer.

Advertisement

Children in Need is on BBC One, Friday 18th November