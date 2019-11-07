Argos Black Friday deals – what to expect and ‘Crazy Code’ offers

Argos was one of the big winners last Black Friday and it looks set to rake in the big bucks again in 2019.

More than 1 million customers visited the brand’s stores in person and 71% visited its website.

Will Argos be able to keep the momentum from last year’s sales? Well, with plenty of tech, homeware, TVs and laptops on the expected sales list it looks like it.

We’ve looked back at Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year to work out what you can expect as well as trends to see what you should keep your eye out for to get that bargain.

When will Argos’ Black Friday deals start?

Shops usually start announcing, and offering, Black Friday deals a little early about two weeks before the main event. The deals and offers continue through to Cyber Monday and the week after too.

Argos Crazy Code toy deals

Argos has already launched its Crazy Code toy deals. Every Wednesday for ten weeks Argos reveals a new voucher code that customers can apply at the checkout to get a discount on selected toys. Each code lasts for a week. The online retailer has already had LEGO sets discounted. The current code is TOYS20 and gives you 20% off toys when £20 or more on toys. The deal runs from Wednesday, 6th November to Tuesday, 12th November.

The promotion is running on a range of toys including the Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool (was £55, £44 with the code) and the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron Collector Model Car (was £270, £216 with the code). PAW Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower is also included (was £100, £80 with the code).

Selection of the best deals using Crazy Codes

Argos Black Friday deals 2019

Laptops

There were plenty of offers on laptops last year, the general rule of thumb is a 20% discount from it’s RRP. For higher discounts we recommend you check the spec of the laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad was one of Argos’ best selling deals last year, and we expect to see the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s, which already has 20% off at £399.99.

Apple could also be in the Black Friday sales, especially since Apple’s Black Friday deals at the Apple Store don’t offer discounts on products but offer giftcards instead.

The 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro could be on offer and the 13-inch MacBook Air. The MacBook Pro is already at a pretty good price at £949 – Argos’ lowest price ever. Buy it here.

PS4 Pro bundles

Argos

Argos said itself “Black Friday was [its] biggest day ever for video gaming,” so it’s likely to push the games console packages again this year, with a variety of bundles. Last year, the PS4 with Red Dead Redemption bundle dropped from £299 to £219. Games dropped in price too, with Tomb Raider down to £11.99 and FIFA from £52 to £38.99

With Fortnite still flying high the PS4 500GB and the PS4 Pro 1TB consoles are worth looking at, both come with Fortnite Neo Versa in bundles already.

PS4 500 GB and FIFA 20 bundle is currently £249.99 and the 1TB is £349.99 which we’d expect to see come down a bit.

PlayStation VR PS4 Camera VR Worlds

Argos

The VR headset on launch was £350 by itself, but last year Argos sold the PSVR PS4 Camera with VR Worlds bundle for £179.99. The package includes the PS4 Camera, which you need for the PSVR function, as well as a copy of VR Worlds. There’s plenty of minigames to keep you busy too.

The bundle is currently £259.99, but we expect the price to go down for Black Friday again.

XBox One

Argos

You’ll see a pretty good XBox One deal this year judging from previous deals. The 1TB XBox One S with Minecraft and Forza Horizon came down from £249 to £179.99 and Battlefield V and Fortnite XBox One S bundles were also £179.

Controllers dropped in price too from £249 to £179.99 for the 1TB XBox One S and XBox One games were on offer, with Call of Duty: WWII cut from £49.99 to £22.99, Forza Horizon 4 went from £40.99 to £26.99. We may see price drops again as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available to pre-order.

iPad

Argos

While the latest iPad isn’t likely to be on offer the older versions will be. Argos has even flagged up the iPad as a possible Christmas gift.

The store has the iPad 2018 6th Gen 9.7 inch, which was in the sale last year, with £20 off it came to £299.

but it has a range of storage options and colours on iPads and tablets.

Bose headphones

Argos

The Bose Quiet Comfort 25 was in the Black Friday sale last year, this time around the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 stands a chance of being on offer. Currently at £299.95 you could see a saving of up to £100 if last year is anything to go by. The Quiet Comfort 25 went on sale for £129.95 a saving of £103.05. You can buy them here.

Nescafe Dolce Gusto

Argos actually has the Nescafe Dolce Gusto by De’Longhi on offer at half price now, £119.99 now £59.99. The Dolce Custo Krups Genio II is down to £69.99 from £99.99 too.

Last year, the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine was £34.99, that’s a saving of £15. Expect more coffee machine offers this year.

LG 4k TV 49 inch

Last year, the LG 49 inch 4K TV was on offer for £379 saving you £70. Argos will definitely have TVs on offer, it’s about knowing which ones to pick out. We’ll have our best TVs on Black Friday guide so make sure you check back for the best offers on the day.

Argos Black Friday bestsellers

Last year there were big discounts on TVs, games consoles and headphones, but there were also a few standout offers on LEGO and toys. Expect more of the same this year.

Argos has revealed its best selling products from last year too:

PS4s were also flying off the shelves, and with the PS5 set for release you can expect to see price drops on the older console. Look for the PS4 Pro and check the store for bundles. Last year the PS4 came with Red Dead Redemption. The Nintendo Switch Lite is also on sale now, so the Nintendo Switch will be a Black Friday deal.

Argos deals you can buy now

There’s a new toy deal every week for ten weeks at Argos. This offer gives you 20% off toys and runs until midnight 6th November – use the code PLAY20.

The Crazy Code then switches to a new range of toys – just enter the code TOYS20 at the checkout after browsing the toy ranges.

The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 is marked up with Argos’ lowest price at £199.

As well as the toy Crazy Code Argos has another voucher code you can apply which gives you 20% off furniture. Just browse the furniture section and then enter the code FURN20 at the checkout.

How much is Argos delivery on Black Friday?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 10pm.

On the bigger items postage costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times. You can, of course, go the old fashioned route and pop into store too. Stores tend to be open from 7am to 10pm so you can check if an item is in stock and hurry on over during your lunch break.

We’ll update this page when the Argos Black Friday sale gets started with early deals and offers. Check back for the best deals.