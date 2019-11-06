First look at the suspects’ reactions after Mercedes is shot in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks icon Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has been gunned down on the dance floor of The Loft, and there’s no shortage of suspects.

Ahead of tonight’s episode on E4, new images reveal how the village reacts to news of her attack.

Get your magnifying glass out and have a look below, because someone in this bunch is guilty…

Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) already has a violent past and placing herself behind bars like this really isn’t helping her case.

When you’ve got a Cluedo-themed costume party in the evening, but you’re filming on Hollyoaks in the afternoon.

In all seriousness, the man on the far right isn’t Reverend Green in a new get-up, but Hollyoaks’ resident priest Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) who Mercedes recently humiliated in the pub by bringing up his past mistakes. Could he be looking for revenge?

Jesse (Luke Jerdy) and Grace (Tamara Wall) are locked in a ferocious side eye battle, but who is looking more guilty?

Alex Fletcher, who plays Diane Hutchinson (above), told RadioTimes.com: “Diane’s husband Tony went missing because he was trying to find Harry, who Mercedes framed for running over Grace, and now he’s completely disappeared. So Diane holds Mercedes responsible for the mess her life is in at the moment. That’s a good motive!”

Sylver wrestles with police at the scene, making Goldie question his whereabouts at the time of the attack.

The shooting leaves Mercedes fighting for her life in hospital and you can find out what happens next on E4 tonight at 7pm