Chris Kamara I’m A Celeb footage was Radio X prank
Footage showing the football pundit in jungle gear was a joke involving Radio X presenter Chris Moyles
Ex-footballer Chris Kamara has revealed that the “leaked” footage suggesting he would join I’m A Celebrity this year was just a prank.
The Sky Sports pundit was spotted filming in front of a green screen while decked out in typical jungle attire, sparking rumours that he was preparing for a trip down under.
However, Radio X presenter Chris Moyles announced on his show today that he was behind the video, intended as a joke to trick fans who are eagerly trying to find out who’s in this year’s line-up.
His own family members were among those fooled by the convincing clip, Kamara said: “My son asked ‘what’s going on dad?’”
Asked by Moyles if he’s going Down Under he replied: “Definitely not. I’ve got a Christmas album to promote.”
Kamara has recorded an album of festive songs titled Here’s to Christmas which will be released on 15th November, around the same time that I’m A Celeb is expected to start.
Stars rumoured to be entering camp this year include Caitlyn Jenner from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright and the former House of Commons speaker John Bercow.
I’m A Celeb returns to ITV on Sunday 17th November