Ade Edmondson and Nina Wadia set to appear on Death in Paradise

We’ve met the new DI, and now BBC One bosses have officially revealed two guest stars will be popping up on the island of Saint Marie when the new series of Death in Paradise kicks off.

Adrian Edmondson will be playing a man called Charles Crabtree who witnesses an attack but may not be telling the whole truth about what happened.

Edmondson is best known for his slapstick sitcom Bottom which aired on BBC Two in the early 90s before continuing as a stage show, but has recently taken on more dramatic roles in Eastenders and Strike Back: Revolution as well as Leo Tolstoy adaptation War and Peace.

Joining him on Saint Marie will be Nina Wadia as new character called Anna, who it is implied could have a relationship with series lead D.I. Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon). The tweet announcing her role suggests that their meeting could lead to “new things on the horizon,” particularly notable given that this is O’Hanlon’s last series of the show.

Wadia became a well-known face on British television after her six year stint on Eastenders, where she played Post Office owner Zainab Masood. She has since appeared on Holby City and has a regular role on David Jason comedy series Still Open All Hours.

Last month, it was announced that Ralf Little (Two Pints of Lager…) would be replacing O’Hanlon as the lead detective on Death in Paradise and will make his debut in the ninth series, coming to screens in January 2020.

A tenth series has already been ordered by the BBC, so fans of the tropical crime drama have plenty to look forward to.