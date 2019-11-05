Amazon Black Friday 2019 dates confirmed with eight days of deals

Amazon has announced the dates for this year’s Black Friday sale, with eight days of deals on everything from tech to toys, homeware, and smart devices.

The sale kicks off at 12.01am on 22nd November and runs until 11.59pm on 29th November – the official date for Black Friday this year.

The online retailer is bringing back the ‘deals of the day’ and ‘lightning deals’ for the duration of the Black Friday 2019 sale. The best Black Friday deals are on selected products and only last for a day or a few hours.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access to all lightning deals. Prime costs £79 a year, but you can get a 30-day free trial.

In 2018, customers purchased more than 2 million items on Amazon, saving nearly £40 million on epic deals on the day alone. Some of the most popular sale items included Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, LEGO Marvel Avengers and Waterpik Professional Water Flosser.

Amazon Black Friday deals will also include its own products like the Echo range, Fire tablets, and Kindles.

The deals won’t end on Black Friday either, expect to see more offers through the weekend until Cyber Monday on 2nd December. Amazon is yet to reveal what deals to expect, but we do know they may hold back some deals for the big online shopping push.

The Home of Black Friday experience will also be returning to London between 28th November and 1st December with giveaways, deals and entertainment on site.

The aim is to let shoppers try out products in the Black Friday sale, but there’s also a cocktail masterclass at the Amazon bar and beauty makeovers courtesy of L’Oreal Paris. The Home of Black Friday experience is based at 7 Addington Street, Waterloo, London and is free.

If you’re wondering what deals to expect in the Amazon Black Friday 2019 sale then check out our guide with our predictions.

We also have advice ahead of the big shopping extravaganza.