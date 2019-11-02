Accessibility Links

Is Neil Jones returning to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Neil has now confirmed that he needs longer to recover from his injury and that Kevin Clifton will once again partner Alex Scott

Neil Jones Strictly 2019 (BBC)

UPDATE: Kevin Clifton will partner Alex Scott on Strictly Come Dancing again this week, with pro dancer Neil Jones yet to fully recover from injury.

Speaking on Strictly sister show It Takes Two on Friday, Neil confirmed “No I won’t be dancing tomorrow. No that’s the real answer. I’ve tried but it’s just not ready yet.”

But he told dance partner Alex “I’ll be fine if I rest it this weekend. You nail the dance, go through, and then I’m ready for you on Monday morning.”

In a video message, last year’s winning pro Kevin joked “You know me, I’ll do anything to make the final won’t I?

“I’m obviously gutted for Neil and I’m hoping he’s on the mend. It looks like he’s getting better and better. Fingers crossed, if I can get Alex through this week she’ll be back with him next week. I really hope so.”

Alex and Kevin will perform an American Smooth to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Strictly fans are waiting in suspense to find out whether professional dancer Neil Jones will be well enough to return to the ballroom floor for this weekend’s live show.

He was forced to dramatically pull out of last week’s episode after a serious leg injury, leaving partner Alex Scott in the capable hands of Kevin Clifton, a fellow professional who had been voted out of the competition in the third week with Anneka Rice.

Despite the next show being a matter of hours away, there has still been no confirmation of whether he will be performing this weekend.

He posted a tweet on Tuesday confirming Scott would be dancing to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, but ended the post with: “I just need to hurry up and recover.”

Footage was shown on Wednesday night’s Strictly: It Takes Two of Jones practicing the routine on crutches, but he hasn’t posted any footage from rehearsals on his own social media pages, nor has he confirmed his appearance.

This is unusual for Jones who is usually active online throughout the week, prompting fears he could miss another live show performance.

Scott and her stand-in partner Clifton did well last week, scoring 34 points and placing third on the leaderboard. Jones expressed his gratitude on Twitter for the last minute save:

Jones will join Scott on Friday night’s It Takes Two to reveal his fate ahead of this weekend’s show.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7pm 

