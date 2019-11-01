Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Is Neil Jones returning to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Is Neil Jones returning to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

After a leg injury took him out of last week's episode, the question remains over whether he will dance with Alex Scott this week

Neil Jones Strictly 2019 (BBC)

Strictly fans are waiting in suspense to find out whether professional dancer Neil Jones will be well enough to return to the ballroom floor for this weekend’s live show.

Advertisement

He was forced to dramatically pull out of last week’s episode after a serious leg injury, leaving partner Alex Scott in the capable hands of Kevin Clifton, a fellow professional who had been voted out of the competition in the third week with Anneka Rice.

Despite the next show being a matter of hours away, there has still been no confirmation of whether he will be performing this weekend.

He posted a tweet on Tuesday confirming Scott would be dancing to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, but ended the post with: “I just need to hurry up and recover.”

Footage was shown on Wednesday night’s Strictly: It Takes Two of Jones practicing the routine on crutches, but he hasn’t posted any footage from rehearsals on his own social media pages, nor has he confirmed his appearance.

This is unusual for Jones who is usually active online throughout the week, prompting fears he could miss another live show performance.

Scott and her stand-in partner Clifton did well last week, scoring 34 points and placing third on the leaderboard. Jones expressed his gratitude on Twitter for the last minute save:

Jone will join Scott on Friday night’s It Takes Two to reveal his fate ahead of this weekend’s show.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7pm 

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Neil Jones Strictly 2019 (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Will Bayley Strictly (BBC)

"It would be devastating" Will Bayley fears leg injury will stop him competing at Tokyo Paralympics

I'm A Celebrity 2019 cast

I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up rumours

Strictly Come Dancing

Disappointment and a distinct lack of sparkle Strictly 2019 is reflective of our times

Strictly Come Dancing will bayley

Will Bayley drops out of Strictly – but what does it mean for the live shows?