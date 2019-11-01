Is Neil Jones returning to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Strictly fans are waiting in suspense to find out whether professional dancer Neil Jones will be well enough to return to the ballroom floor for this weekend’s live show.

Advertisement

He was forced to dramatically pull out of last week’s episode after a serious leg injury, leaving partner Alex Scott in the capable hands of Kevin Clifton, a fellow professional who had been voted out of the competition in the third week with Anneka Rice.

Despite the next show being a matter of hours away, there has still been no confirmation of whether he will be performing this weekend.

He posted a tweet on Tuesday confirming Scott would be dancing to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, but ended the post with: “I just need to hurry up and recover.”

Yes I can’t wait this week myself @AlexScott will be dancing American Smooth to “Ain’t no mountain high enough” I just need to hurry up and recover — Neil Jones (@Mr_NJones) October 29, 2019

Footage was shown on Wednesday night’s Strictly: It Takes Two of Jones practicing the routine on crutches, but he hasn’t posted any footage from rehearsals on his own social media pages, nor has he confirmed his appearance.

This is unusual for Jones who is usually active online throughout the week, prompting fears he could miss another live show performance.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Scott and her stand-in partner Clifton did well last week, scoring 34 points and placing third on the leaderboard. Jones expressed his gratitude on Twitter for the last minute save:

Bro you stepped up when needed and I know how long it took me to dance the routine so for you to do that in 45mins ???????? BRAVO you have always been there for me when I have needed your help. Thank you ✊???? https://t.co/l0wKOp33fI — Neil Jones (@Mr_NJones) October 26, 2019

Jone will join Scott on Friday night’s It Takes Two to reveal his fate ahead of this weekend’s show.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7pm