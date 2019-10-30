Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. When is Gold Digger on TV?

When is Gold Digger on TV?

Emmy-winner Julia Ormond plays an older woman whose family suspects that her much-younger lover is a gold digger

Gold Digger - BTS Early Release

Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall, Temple Grandin) plays a wealthy woman in her 60s who soon finds herself falling in love with a much younger man. But is their love genuine, or will he prove the gold digger her family all fear him to be?

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Gold Digger… 

When is Gold Digger on TV?

The six-part series begins on Tuesday 12th November on BBC1.

What is Gold Digger about?

Gold Digger

Julia Day is a wealthy 60-year-old woman who falls in love with Benjamin, a young man 26-years her junior. As the impact on their relationship on Julia’s family is explored and secrets revealed, the questions remains as to whether Benjamin is too good to be true…

Who stars in Gold Digger?

Ben Barnes
Ben Barnes
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images

Emmy-winning British actress Julia Ormond plays divorcee Julia Day, while Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Punisher) stars as Benjamin, Julia’s much younger lover.

Also starring are Poldark’s Sebastian Armesto as Julia’s high-achieving eldest son, Patrick; Jemima Rooper (Lost in Austen, Trauma) as Della, the self-destructive middle child; and Archie Renaux as Leo, the baby of the family who still lives with Julia.

Rounding up the starry cast are Alex Jennings (Unforgotten, The Crown) as Julia’s ex-husband Ted; Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW, Hard Sun) as Julia’s former best friend Marsha; and Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie’s Marple) as Ted’s mother, Hazel.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Gold Digger?

Take a look at this:

Tags

All about Gold Digger

Julia Ormond (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

TV still to come in 2019

The biggest TV shows still to come in 2019

BoJack_Horseman_S06E01_0m19s463f

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019

UnbelievableWorkingTitle_Season1_Episode1_00_08_49_22

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now