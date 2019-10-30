Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall, Temple Grandin) plays a wealthy woman in her 60s who soon finds herself falling in love with a much younger man. But is their love genuine, or will he prove the gold digger her family all fear him to be?

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Gold Digger…

When is Gold Digger on TV?

The six-part series begins on Tuesday 12th November on BBC1.

What is Gold Digger about?

Julia Day is a wealthy 60-year-old woman who falls in love with Benjamin, a young man 26-years her junior. As the impact on their relationship on Julia’s family is explored and secrets revealed, the questions remains as to whether Benjamin is too good to be true…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who stars in Gold Digger?

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images

Emmy-winning British actress Julia Ormond plays divorcee Julia Day, while Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Punisher) stars as Benjamin, Julia’s much younger lover.

Also starring are Poldark’s Sebastian Armesto as Julia’s high-achieving eldest son, Patrick; Jemima Rooper (Lost in Austen, Trauma) as Della, the self-destructive middle child; and Archie Renaux as Leo, the baby of the family who still lives with Julia.

Rounding up the starry cast are Alex Jennings (Unforgotten, The Crown) as Julia’s ex-husband Ted; Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW, Hard Sun) as Julia’s former best friend Marsha; and Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie’s Marple) as Ted’s mother, Hazel.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Gold Digger?

Take a look at this: