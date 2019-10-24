Former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat posts sneak peak of Pond reunion

Although plenty of time (and space) has passed since their last Doctor Who adventure, Amy and Rory Pond have reunited once again. Well, actors Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill have, anyway.

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat shared a selfie with the on-screen couple backstage at The National Theatre, where Darvill is currently starring in Annie Baker play The Antipodes.

And in good news for those who want to see more of Darvill, the actor is returning to BBC One this weekend, starring in Second World War Sunday night drama World on Fire. He’ll be playing an RAF pilot with a suitably stuck-up accent.

Avengers star Gillan, meanwhile, will return in Jumanji: The Next Level at the end of this year, reprising her role as commando avatar Ruby Roundhouse.

But where exactly was The Doctor himself, Matt Smith, during the Pond reunion? Although there’s every chance the Time Lord was travelling in the Tardis, it’s possible Smith is enjoying time a galaxy far far away: Star Wars fans are convinced the actor will feature in upcoming movie The Rise of Skywalker after a photo of a certain alien emerged.

MATT SMITH IS REALLY IN THE MOVIE OMGGGGG IM SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9FIRBfk0c0 — ???????????????????? (@roguewn) October 15, 2019

Is this actually The Doctor? Can we expect a mini Doctor Who/Star Wars crossover? And, more importantly, could Smith get both the Ponds a role in the film? Already got our fingers crossed, we have.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in early 2020