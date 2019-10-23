Black Friday LEGO deals – as Argos offers early discount with 10% off

LEGO sets can be expensive and when you’re collecting a set, whether you are a Disney, Avengers or Harry Potter fan, it can really up the cost. Lucky then that the online retailers taking part in Black Friday are including LEGO sets in their deals through to Cyber Monday.

Argos has got in on the action early with its Crazy Codes sale, which is running in the lead up to Black Friday and Christmas. The latest is 10% off all LEGO on Argos. The deal ends on 29th October when the next Crazy Code deal starts. We’ve rounded up some of the best film and TV franchise sets for you. Prices listed are the full price but enter the code LEGO10 to get the 10% off.

John Lewis is also offering a deal on LEGO if you spend over £80 you save £15 using code LEGO15 or if you’re going all out and spend over £200 on LEGO you save £40 using code LEGO40.

We expect a few of the sets below will also see a price drop over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday event, with John Lewis, Amazon and more knocking prices down. We’ll update this page with the latest offers in the lead up to the event.

Remember the Argos prices below are without the discount.

LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy

Argos – £26.50 (before discount), Amazon is selling the Knight Bus at £31.68 and Smyths Toys is selling it for £29.99.

This 3-level LEGO Knight Bus toy is at its lowest price at Argos currently, that’s without the 10% off. The panel comes away as well as the roof and there’s a movable sliding bed and swinging chandelier. The set also includes the cheeky Shrunken Head, voiced by Lenny Henry in the movies, and Harry Potter’s chest containing a wand, letter, chocolate bar and a potion bottle.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower

Amazon is selling the same set for £61.99, so slightly cheaper, but remember the 10% off at Argos (£68 before discount), whereas Smyths has it for £67.99.

The 3-level LEGO Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower comes with eight minifigures from the Harry Potter movies. The set is smaller than the Hogwarts castle set but has the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore’s Office, Hospital Wing, Prefects’ Bathroom and a Yule Ball scene. It’s quite a good set if you’re introducing your kids to LEGO and don’t want to get the full more expensive LEGO Harry Potter builds.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2019 Set

John Lewis is also selling the Harry Potter Advent Calendar for £19.49, Argos before the discount is £19.50.

LEGOs advent calendars are good items to look out for when it comes to deals. Get in there early and you’ll have the calendar in time for December. The Argos deal means you can get it way before Black Friday too, which is handy when Cyber Monday is 2nd December this year. Each door has a new toy behind it with a micro Hogwarts Express train, buildable fireplace with Christmas decoration, and Great Hall table with accessories. It also has a statue pedestal decorated with the 4 house crests, plus a Hedwig figure and a micro Hogwarts Express train.

If you’re looking for other Harry Potter LEGO sets, there’s also the Hogwarts Express train set (£60) and the Hungarian Dragon Challenge (£24) in the Argos sale.

LEGO Star Wars Yoda

Yoda is slightly cheaper at Amazon for £85, he’s £90 at Argos before the discount.

There are a lot of LEGO Star Wars set but the Yoda figure is one for the adults and big kids among us. It can be quite expensive at its RRP but using Black Friday and the Argos offer you can get a bit of a discount off it.

Check out the LEGO Star Wars Millenium Falcon – £150 too, Argos’ code gives you 10% but keep an eye out for Black Friday offers.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Lab Set

Argos is £55 before discount, Smyths – £54.99 and Amazon – £48.99

Just like Star Wars there are a lot of Marvel sets, but this one proved popular even after the movie’s release. if you’re looking for Iron Man figures and one to keep the kids happy it might be a good buy.

Star Wars Advent Calendar

Argos is £25 before discount, John Lewis – £24.99 or eBay has the 2018 version for £18.99.

This advent calendar includes 24 buildable characters, amongst them 13 mini collectibles, 6 mini figures and 4 droid figures, plus a selection of weapons. When they’ve opened all the doors, there’s even a foldout playmat with a colourful Ahch-To Island scene too. When you work it out the calendar ends up saving you money when you factor in the cost of the figures in sets and individual buys.

LEGO Toy Story 4 Rollercoaster Playset

Argos is £15 before discount, Amazon – £14.99 and Very – £14.99.

For the younger kids. This coaster ride with entrance gate, spinning turnstile, three coaster cars and a Starter Brick baseplate is a good pick for the smaller children. There’s Buzz Lightyear and Alien Toy Story character minifigures included and accessories include a camera, ice cream and a pizza pie, it’s just a shame they’re not real…

LEGO Disney Aladdin & Jasmine’s Palace Adventures Set

Argos – £24 before discount, The Entertainer – £25 and Very – £23.99.

Following the release of Aladdin there are a few sets based more on the classic animation that are on sale. This one has a spinning carpet and includes the figures.

LEGO Marvel Avengers War Machine Buster Building Set

Argos is £30 before discount, John Lewis – £29.97 and Smyths – £29.99.

The posable War Machine Buster mech toy has an opening minifigure cockpit, six-stud rapid shooter, two detachable stud-shooting cannons, flick missiles and gripping hands. It comes with four minifigures too; a War Machine figure and Ant-Man, all with the new Endgame suits.