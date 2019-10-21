Best Black Friday 2019 deals – Argos, Amazon, John Lewis and Currys offers

It’s that time of year again when the nights get colder, the days get shorter and many catch a feverish shopping bug in the lead up to Black Friday.

The American deals day has firmly cemented itself in the UK calendar, largely thanks to the pre-Christmas sale being one of the best times to nab an early gift as online retailers and high street stores slash their prices.

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving, but rather than restrict itself to one day, the event now goes on much longer, with early deals starting this month. The main Black Friday event kicks off the week before and runs right through the weekend to the Monday, now known as Cyber Monday.

There’s also an ever-growing list of retailers, with Argos, John Lewis and Currys all taking part with offers on everything from technology to toys, fashion and holidays.

As soon as the first batch of early Black Friday deals are released we’ll update this page, so make sure you check back for updates.

We’ve rounded up what to expect from the big brands taking part below.

Argos

The high street store is always guaranteed to offer up discounts on a range of products. Argos drops the price on almost everything from TVs to laptops, toys to homeware. Get in early and sign up to its email list to find out about the deals as they drop (or check back here!). Argos also has a Black Friday page dedicated to its current offers.

If you’re thinking about buying a TV or any other big ticket item this Black Friday you may want to sign up for the Argos card. The card comes with credit plans from three to 12 months.

John Lewis

Department stores are a great place to secure a deal on Black Friday and John Lewis is up there when it comes to checking out great deals on tech products. John Lewis also has a Black Friday page.

If you’re looking for a laptop, a sound system like the Sonos or gadgets for your home there will be plenty to choose from. John Lewis has also confirmed it will have plenty of discounts across a range of brands this year. It also has the Never Knowingly Undersold promise, which basically means it compares its prices daily against other brands, even on Black Friday.

Currys

Currys is a great place to check on Black Friday if you’re looking for the latest games consoles, whether that’s the Nintendo Switch or PS4 Pro. The PS4 is bound to have its price cut down as chatter around the upcoming PS5 picks up so expect a competitive price war. Keep an eye out for a price drop on the X Box One X too, the most powerful games console. If you’re wondering how to keep track of the best price on the day then Currys is a safe bet. The store has a Price Match promise. Last year Currys matched the prices of high street retailers including Amazon.

Currys also lets you create your own Black Friday Wish List on its website so you can track the products you want throughout the event. We’ll also be adding the best deals to this page, so remember to check back in the lead up to Black Friday.

GAME

GAME has also confirmed it will be offering discounts and offers this year. The store was a great place to get a deal on the big games consoles last year, including XBox One. This year keep an eye out for PS4 and Nintendo Switch offers right through to Cyber Monday. The gaming retailer is also offering an email service to notify you of the best deals on its Black Friday page.

For those looking for Christmas presents, GAME ran quite a few bundle offers last year like the PS4 with Fifa 19, which was cheaper than the Amazon offer. Worth keeping an eye out for.

AO

AO has already released tips for Black Friday as it prepares offers on electrical goods. If you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance or sound system for your home then check back. AO is online so no battling past people hunting for a washing machine or TV. Products are also delivered in time slots of your choice, with some qualifying for next day delivery.

There will be offers on phones, TVs, games consoles and appliances.

Apple

Deals on iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and the Apple Watch will be some of the biggest offers for this Black Friday. We already know what to expect based on previous years. While Apple itself may not push Black Friday retailers are happy to slash the price on the tech giant’s products. The AirPods sold well last year, and Amazon ran a few deals on Apple products like the Watch. There’s a slight caveat here, the Apple Watch Series 5 is quite new to have deals on it, and Apple has now stopped selling the Series 4.

If we could give you any advice the Apple Store tends to have a one day event, on 29th November this Black Friday, but it’s best to wait for the other retailers. In previous years, Apple has offered gift cards rather than cut prices, whereas stores and online retailers run deals and offers.

British Airways

British Airways is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year so there could be some good offers to reflect that. The airline made headlines last year with an offer for two in Business Class for £2018. It was a really good price, but the deal was restrictive. If you’re looking for a bit of a luxury flight it may be worth keeping an eye out for British Airways headline offer this year, just remember to check the Terms and Conditions before you do. There’s nothing worse than realising you can’t fly on the dates the deal is for. If you’re prepared to hunt around the site there will be good deals and offers, maybe more on the short-haul flights and upgrades.

Virgin Holidays also offers Black Friday deals on its dedicated page, TUI and First Choice offered package options and easyJet carried on its offers until Cyber Monday. Ryanair faced industrial action this year, but expect to see a few sales still. Norwegian Airlines has also had a steady year, so if you are looking for low-cost long-haul it’s a good one to check. Just remember to check the price of flights way before Black Friday so you have a fair comparison.

This year, the deals are a bit more unpredictable in the wake of Thomas Cook collapsing. Hotels and resorts will have empty rooms they’ll want to fill up so there could be some deals from those brands. Hays Travel purchased most of the Thomas Cook stores so it’s worth checking them out. Destination wise, keep an eye on Spain, which was particularly hit by the Thomas Cook collapse.

There’s also always Booking.com and Expedia if you’re open to looking at different locations.

EE

Mobile phone retailers will be joining in on the action as well. EE often offers good deals on smartphones and SIM contracts. This year it has teased offers on phones, tablets, and SIM-only plans so if your contract is coming to an end it might be worth checking them out. EE also has a dedicated Black Friday page and newsletter.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday is on 29th November, 2019, but offers and early deals will start anytime from now through to the event. The bigger deals and offers will be announced in the two week lead up and will carry on through to the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Amazon’s Black Friday deals ran for 10 days.

Can I return items I buy on Black Friday?

Most of us will make an impulse buy over the Black Friday period, but before those packages arrive and the buyer’s remorse hits it’s worth reading the refund policy for the retailer you’re buying from. Legally, you have the same rights to refunds on faulty items bought in a sale as when you do when you buy it full price. If you want to return an item for another reason then different rules can come into play. Retails can also ask to see proof of purchase so keep your receipts if you buy in-store. If you need a repair or replacement take your warranty and guarantee with you, you don’t need to legally but it’s always good to have.

If you buy online ‘distance selling’ applies, that basically means you can cancel the order if the item is faulty. You just need to contact the retailer within 14 days from when the product arrives. You don’t need to provide a reason when ‘distance selling’ applies. Send the product back within 14 days and the refund must be with you within 14 days of it arriving back with the retailer.

If you no longer want an item, say if it’s the wrong one or the wrong size, then you may be denied the refund.

Check back on this Black Friday best deals guide for updated offers in the lead up to the event.