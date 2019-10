Apple Black Friday deals: Best offers and discounts to expect in 2019

Apple doesn’t usually discount products on Black Friday, instead opting to offer gift cards when you buy an item on the day, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t sales and deals to be had.

The tech giant doesn’t announce specifics until right near the time, but there are plenty of retailers happy to show their hand well in advance.

From iPhone contracts, deals on Macbooks, iPad tablets there are often discounts on plenty of Apple products.

Will there be Apple Black Friday 2019 deals?

Apple hasn’t offered discounts off products in previous years, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find offers over the Black Friday period. The Apple Store does take part in Black Friday, but it offered an Apple Store Gift Card worth £160 when you bought a product from a select list.

iPhones, Apple TV, HomePod, Apple Watch and Beats all came with a £40 voucher, iPads up to £80 in vouchers and Macs up to £160 in vouchers. MacBook Air wasn’t included in the Gift Card deal and the latest releases such as the iPhone and Apple Watch Series 4 were excluded.

Luckily, retailers elsewhere offer nice discounts and deals across the whole event – so if you’re not keen on the Gift Card idea then hold out for the other store offers.

Apple Black Friday early deals

Wowcher has already announced its Black Friday deals and they include Apple MacBooks, iPads and earphones. You’ll be able to take part in its Black Friday preview week where you can get early Black Friday deals including 77% off items like iPads (Apple iPad 2 from £69)and Apple compatible earphones (£12.99 down from £59.99.)

There are also discounts on larger tech items if you’re looking for a laptop – there’s a Samsung Chromebook reduced from £399.99 to £89.

Will Apple iPhone X be in Black Friday deals?

The iPhone X, dubbed by some as ‘the most expensive Apple phone ever’, comes in at £999 and £1,149 depending on what storage space and colour you go for. It’s not too surprising then that the Apple fans among us are already hunting around for cheaper deals.

Apple hasn’t given anything away yet, and we wouldn’t get your hopes up when it comes to getting a saving on the latest iPhone – at least not on Black Friday.

Where do I look for Apple Black Friday deals?

A range of retailers will offer discounts on Apple products across Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. Amazon, Argos, Currys and Debenhams are normally the big stores that offer discounts. John Lewis also stocks Apple products so it’s worth checking its website too.

If you’re looking for an iPhone try Mobiles.co.uk or Carphone Warehouse for cheap contracts.

Brands who will have Apple offers:

Apple Black Friday tips

If you’re looking at buying from Amazon we’d recommend getting Amazon Prime or signing up for a free trial. Amazon holds Lightning Deals which run for just a few hours and only offer limited stock. If you sign up to Prime you get access to the deals half hour before the normal buying public, so no mad dash to find what you want in time. You also get next-day delivery with Prime and access to Prime Video which is a nice little bonus. You can buy that Apple TV or MacBook sign in to Prime and watch Mrs Maisel or kick back and watch The Grand Tour.

Sign up for a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime now.

Check back on this page for the best Apple Black Friday 2019 deals in the lead up to the day. We’ll be updating it up until and including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.