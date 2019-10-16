When is Black Friday 2019 in the UK? When and where to look for the best deals

Black Friday 2019 is set to be another huge consumer event. If you’re one of the many shoppers already preparing for the deal day then you’ve come to the right place.

Black Friday is on 29th November this year with Cyber Monday following straight after on 2nd December, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

The deals on offer will as always be dominated by consumer electronics like phones, TVs, laptops, smart speakers and gadgets, but with so many offers on the table, it can be hard to know what’s the best deal and what exactly to look for.

It was reported that in 2018 sales growth in the UK was highest in November, with experts attributing it to Black Friday stealing Christmas sales. Last year UK shoppers spent a reported £1.23billion over the Black Friday weekend.

When is Black Friday 2019 and when does it end?

Black Friday falls on 29th November this year. The event began as a US tradition, and therefore always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is always the last Thursday in November. Cyber Monday follows on the first Monday after Black Friday every year so this year it’s on 2nd December.

The two events used to be markedly different in that shoppers would rush to the high streets for Black Friday, whereas Cyber Monday was exclusively reserved for online deals.

Black Friday has always tended to lean more towards tech products while Cyber Monday was more about lifestyle and a wider array of products, though this is no longer the case.

However, as so much of Black Friday is now about online shopping, the two events are often simply branded as Black Friday weekend.

How long is Black Friday?

While many shops run early Black Friday offers, Black Friday officially kicks off at midnight on 29th November (i.e. late night Thursday).

You’ll still see early deals, but the majority of deals will be available on the actual day – with some retailers offering a week or a weekend of associated special offers.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals?

Most retailers want a piece of the action when it comes to Black Friday, which means there are a lot of offers and deals to sort through. Amazon, as one of the largest retailers in the world, is one of the most prolific with a stream of deals: Echo Dots, Kindles, and Fire TV sticks are worth keeping an eye on.

John Lewis is also another brand to keep on your radar as they tend to drop the prices on their TVs for Black Friday meaning you are more likely to get an offer on a 4K TV. The brand also offers discounts on other tech products which can sometimes hit up to 30% off.

Currys PC World ran a series of early offers last year so it’s a good place to check in the lead up to Black Friday as well as on the day. Smartphones, games consoles and TVs are all likely targets for deals.

If you’re struggling to work out what deals are for you, we will have a guide on the day, so check back on Black Friday itself. Amazon also has a Daily Deals page which offers up to 90% off some products.

I can’t wait for Black Friday! Are there any deals available now?

There will be lots of deals starting to arrive in the weeks ahead of Black Friday, and we’ll keep you updated when and where to look closer to the time. For now, you could check out our guide to the best TV deals available right now, plus some great deals on 4K TVs under £500 and 4K deals under £1,000.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

Black Friday was first mentioned in 1951. It was used to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving. After securing the sick day people would hit the shops to get a head start on the Christmas shopping. Pennsylvania policemen also used the phrase to describe the traffic jams, illegal activity and general chaos in the aftermath of Thanksgiving.

While this all sounds negative, the term was firmly positive for retailers. The Friday after Thanksgiving was actually one of the most profitable for them. Just as they still do today, accountants used black to show profit gain when recording each day in their account book, while red was a sign of a loss. So Black Friday became linked to the black of the account book, with retailers promoting it as almost an unofficial ‘shopping holiday’.

While the USA has embraced Black Friday for decades it only really took off in the UK in 2010. It was first associated with manic queues and crowded shopping centres, with fights airing on the news, whereas now the high street rush seems to have died down in favour of us madly clicking away online.

Can Black Friday deals be returned?

Legally you have the same rights to refund faulty items bought on sale as you do when they’re bought full price. If the item isn’t faulty – for instance, if you decide you simply didn’t like the product – then you need to check with the retailer. In the UK you need a proof of purchase if you want to return an item, but if you just want a repair or to exchange you don’t need the warranty.

Check back for the best Black Friday deals on the day.