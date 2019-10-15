Gift ideas for Disney Fans
The top ten presents for Disney fans of all ages
We’ve got the low-down on the best presents for Disney fans of all ages – from jewellery to games, there’s something for everyone here.
Here are our top ten gifts for Disney fans in 2019…
Enchanted Disney Villains Diamond Ring
Feel like a real-life Disney villain (or princess, if you want to be boring!) with H Samuel’s Disney range of fiercely gorgeous jewellery – in particular, we adore this diamond Maleficent winged ring.
Disney Monopoly
This Disney-themed Monopoly is ideal for the whole family – featuring old and new favourites, it’ll ensure hours of fun (as long as there aren’t any bad losers in the family…).
Disney Ornaments
Hang a collection of Disney-themed ornaments on your Christmas tree- we particularly like this magic coach inspired by Cinderella.
Disney pyjamas
Disney has a great collection of kids’ pyjamas on their website starting at just £10. Just in time for the launch of Frozen Two, these pyjamas featuring Anna and Elsa are 100% cotton.
Winnie the Pooh Soft Toy
A cute toy for a kid, or a subtle reminder for an adult to enjoy the brighter side of life – rather than being an Eeyore – this classic Winnie the Pooh soft toy is a timeless gift.
Storybook Advent Calendar
Skip the chocolate this year and buy your kids a storybook advent calendar with a story every day for the run-up to Christmas.
Disney Karaoke Set
Let it go with this Disney Frozen karaoke machine with a working microphone!
Perfect for musical kids, it’s portable (powered by 2 AA batteries) and so can be used on the move – or easily confiscated if you need a break from the noise…
Disney Storybook
This book of 365 bedtime stories featuring your favourite Disney characters and locations is sure to delight little Disney fans at bedtime, and it’ll also be a great way to get them into reading.
Stitch Make Up Brush Pot
Fans of Lilo & Stitch will love this adorable makeup brush or pencil pot – and it even comes with makeup brushes included.
Disney Villains Phone Case
Disney villains have become quite popular in recent years – with Maleficent and Cruella getting their own origin story films that frame them as strong and three-dimensional rather than as plain old-fashioned baddies, it’s no wonder that so many Disney fans have gone over to the dark side. Celebrate your favourite villains with this protective phone case.