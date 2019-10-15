Gift ideas for Disney Fans

We’ve got the low-down on the best presents for Disney fans of all ages – from jewellery to games, there’s something for everyone here.

Here are our top ten gifts for Disney fans in 2019…

Feel like a real-life Disney villain (or princess, if you want to be boring!) with H Samuel’s Disney range of fiercely gorgeous jewellery – in particular, we adore this diamond Maleficent winged ring.

H. Samuel – £349.00

This Disney-themed Monopoly is ideal for the whole family – featuring old and new favourites, it’ll ensure hours of fun (as long as there aren’t any bad losers in the family…).

Amazon – £38.00

Disney Ornaments

Hang a collection of Disney-themed ornaments on your Christmas tree- we particularly like this magic coach inspired by Cinderella.

Amazon – £229.99

Disney has a great collection of kids’ pyjamas on their website starting at just £10. Just in time for the launch of Frozen Two, these pyjamas featuring Anna and Elsa are 100% cotton.

Disney – From £10.00

A cute toy for a kid, or a subtle reminder for an adult to enjoy the brighter side of life – rather than being an Eeyore – this classic Winnie the Pooh soft toy is a timeless gift.

Amazon – From £10.99

Skip the chocolate this year and buy your kids a storybook advent calendar with a story every day for the run-up to Christmas.

Amazon – £19.99

Let it go with this Disney Frozen karaoke machine with a working microphone!

Perfect for musical kids, it’s portable (powered by 2 AA batteries) and so can be used on the move – or easily confiscated if you need a break from the noise…

Amazon – £49.99

This book of 365 bedtime stories featuring your favourite Disney characters and locations is sure to delight little Disney fans at bedtime, and it’ll also be a great way to get them into reading.

Amazon – £12.18

Fans of Lilo & Stitch will love this adorable makeup brush or pencil pot – and it even comes with makeup brushes included.

Amazon – £22.99

Disney villains have become quite popular in recent years – with Maleficent and Cruella getting their own origin story films that frame them as strong and three-dimensional rather than as plain old-fashioned baddies, it’s no wonder that so many Disney fans have gone over to the dark side. Celebrate your favourite villains with this protective phone case.

Etsy – £8.80