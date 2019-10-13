Netflix October 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month
Meryl Streep in The Laundromat, the Breaking Bad Movie, Big Mouth season 3, Riverdale season 4 and two(!) Paul Rudds
Netflix does not take Halloween lightly.
Though we will be without the streaming service’s spookiest shows – Stranger Things and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina released new seasons in October 2017 and 2018 respectively – there is a slew of great original horror films coming this month, including a fresh Stephen King adaptation (In the Tall Grass).
Elsewhere, Sam Worthington leads Fractured, which sees a man hunt for his wife and daughter who disappear after a visit to a creepy hospital, and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) appears in Eli, a story about a gravely ill boy whose treatments leave him plagued by nightmarish experiences.
Scares aside, there are high-profile returning series in Big Mouth, Riverdale and The Kominsky Method, a hip-hop talent show led by Cardi B and Chance The Rapper, a new series featuring Paul Rudd in a dual role, El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie and Meryl Streep in Steven Soderbergh’s latest, The Laundromat.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix this month.
Tuesday 1st October
The Big Bang Theory season 12 The final season of the sitcom about a bunch of nerdy housemates who strike up a friendship with an actress who lives across the hall. Watch on Netflix
The NeverEnding Story Stranger Things 3 brought this 1980s classic fantasy back during the summer – and now Netflix has acquired the rights to stream it. Watch on Netflix
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ A stand-up comedy set about sex. Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 2nd October
Living Undocumented Selena Gomez executive produces this documentary about a group of undocumented families in the US facing deportation. Watch on Netflix
Friday 4th October
Big Mouth season 3 The animated comedy series about the trials and tribulations of puberty returns, with a guest appearance from the cast of Queer Eye. Watch on Netflix
In the Tall Grass Horror film based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name about two siblings who get trapped in a field in Kansas. Watch on Netflix
My Country: the New Age A Korean Original series set during the transitional period between the late Goryeo dynasty and the early Joseon dynasty in the late 14th century. Watch on Netflix
Raising Dion Sci-fi series about a single mother raising a young son with super powers after the death of her husband (played by Michael B Jordan). Watch on Netflix
Rotten season 2 More hard-to-swallow truths about the food industry. Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 9th October
Rhythm + Flow Chance The Rapper and Cardi B lead a hip-hop talent show in the vein of The X Factor, with episodes dropping weekly. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 10th October
Riverdale season 4 Archie and the gang are back for more melodramatic and supernatural hijinks. Watch on Netflix
Friday 11th October
El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series
The Forest of Love Japanese original film from Sion Sono described as “An examination of the darkness of human behaviour”
Fractured A new horror film which finds a father (Sam Worthington) on the hunt for his wife and daughter, who disappear after a visit to a mysterious hospital
Haunted season 2 Real people share true scary stories, which are re-created on screen
Insatiable season 2 The return of the controversial teen comedy about a newly thin teen who seeks revenge on those who fat-shamed her in the past
Shrek Mike Myers voices the big green ogre in fairytale land in this beloved animated comedy
Wednesday 16th October
Ghosts of Sugar Land A group of Muslim teens from Texas ponder why their friend joined ISIS in this documentary
Friday 18th October
Baby season 2 Italian drama about two teenage girls who are drawn into Rome’s underworld
Eli Stranger Things star Sadie Sink features in the story of a gravely ill boy whose treatments leave him plagued by nightmarish experiences
The Laundromat Meryl Streep leads Steven Soderbergh’s latest film as a woman who accidentally uncovers a conspiracy, which sees rich people across the globe exploiting offshore tax havens
Living with Yourself Paul Rudd stars as a man and his clone in this dark comedy which takes its title very literally
Tell Me Who I Am Documentary about an 18-year-old who wakes up from a coma with amnesia after a motorcycle incident
Saturday 19th October
Daddy’s Home 2 Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg host their fathers, played by John Lithgow and Mel Gibson
Kong: Skull Island Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L Jackson take on King Kong
Tuesday 22nd October
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright The comedy actress lands her first Netflix stand-up special
Wednesday 23rd October
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner David Chang (host of Ugly Delicious) explores world cuisines with his celebrity friends
Thursday 24th October
Daybreak A darkly comic coming-of-age series set during the apocalypse, featuring Matthew Broderick
Wednesday 25th October
Dolemite Is My Name Eddie Murphy-led biopic about film-maker Rudy Ray Moore
Friday 25th October
BoJack Horseman season 6 The depressed horse is back with the first half of the final season
The Kominsky Method season 2 Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are back for more gags about men in their seventies who can’t pee
Prank Encounters Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hosts this hidden camera show
Rattlesnake A mother is asked to kill a stranger to repay a mysterious woman for saving her daughter’s life in this Netflix Original film
Tuesday 29th October
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy The American talk show host makes his Netflix comedy special debut
