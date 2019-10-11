When is Gemini Man released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Gemini Man, starring Will Smith as an ageing hitman pitted against his own younger, faster clone, promises high action, plot twists and a whole lot of Big Willie style.

You can never have too much of a good thing, so 2x Will sounds good to us. But what is the Gemini Man actually about, and when can we see it?

When is the Gemini Man release date?

Gemini Man is set be released in the UK on 11th October 2019, so there’s certainly not long to wait. The film is a has a 12A certificate.

Who is in the cast of Gemini Man?

Will Smith plays Henry Brogan and Junior, a younger clone of Henry

The big name fronting the film in a dual role is, of course, Will Smith. He might’ve played in everything from Aladdin to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air to Men in Black, but playing two parts in Gemini Man – assassin Henry Brogan, and young-Brogan – will present a new acting challenge for one of Hollywood’s most charismatic talents.

Clive Owen plays Clay Varris

Clive Owen will be playing antagonist Clay Varris, Brogan’s corrupt ex-boss and the mastermind behind the clone coming to life, who’s now determined to retire the older Brogan at all costs.

Joining Will and Clive in the star-studded cast will be Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) as Danny Zakarweski, a hitwoman and ally of Henry’s, and Benedict Wong (Avengers: Infinity War) as Baron, one of Henry’s colleagues.

What the plot of Gemini Man?

The action-thriller film, directed by visionary Ang Lee (Life of Pi), will follow Henry Brogan, a world-class assassin, as he is targeted by a mysterious threat who is always one step ahead of him. This threat? A clone of himself.

Henry must fight against ‘Junior’ if he hopes to survive… but can he possibly beat his younger, faster self?

Originally devised in 1997 and based on the book by Richard Steinberg, Gemini Man was stuck in development hell for almost 20 years, during which time various big names, including Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Clint Eastwood, and Sean Connery, were being lined up for the lead role(s).

How did they film Will Smith v Will Smith? Was it done with CGI?

Rather than actually cloning Will Smith for real, Gemini Man employs the same computer trickery that was used to de-age Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in Captain Marvel.

Director Ang Lee worked with visual effects company Weta Digital to create a digital youthful version of the actor.

Smith actually played both roles, wearing a funky CGI helmet and a dotted face (à la Andy Serkis) to assist the visual effect artists.

Is there a trailer for Gemini Man?

Yes! You can watch the explosive first-look trailer right here:

