Will Smith might be developing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off

Will Smith is reportedly developing a spin-off series from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the hit 90’s series that first turned the rapper-turned-actor’s life upside-down…

So far there aren’t many details about the spin-off, including who from the original cast will reappear, but it will reportedly be backed by Smith’s digital content studio Westbrook Media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the sitcom, Smith played a fictionalised version of himself, Will, a teenager and wannabe-rapper from West Philadelphia who gets into trouble in his hometown, and is sent by his mother to live in Bel Air, Los Angeles with his rich uncle, aunt and cousins: Uncle Phil, (James Avery) Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert-Whitten/Daphne Maxwell Reid), Hilary (Karyn Parsons), Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), and Ashley (Tatyana Ali).

Although fans have long been clamouring for a reboot, last year Ribeiro (best-known for his ‘Carlton dance’ on the show) said that a spin-off would be “impossible” without the Avery’s character Uncle Phil.

““I think it’s impossible with James Avery being gone… Without him, everything that Will and Carlton did would mean nothing — it’s a bunch of kids acting stupid,” he told People.com. “There had to be jeopardy, and the way Uncle Phil was going to handle it was the other side of making what Will and Carlton did work. Without him, there is no The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“I’m sure a [reboot] could happen, but I continue to say I think it’s very unlikely,” he added.