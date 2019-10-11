Apprentice candidate Dean Ahmad leaves funny review of Bridge Cafe on Trip Advisor
"It might look like a dive, but this cafe is the perfect hideout for when a man is a little emosh"
The Apprentice candidate Dean Ahmad may have found himself in the infamous Bridge Cafe two weeks in a row — but at least he’s seen the funny side.
The Essex-based 20-year-old posted a review of the restaurant — where the losing team gather before the boardroom showdown with Lord Sugar — on Trip Advisor, and praised the (rather grim-looking) establishment as a “great cafe for a break from the boardroom”.
“At the end of the day, it might look like a dive but this cafe is the perfect hideout for when a man is a little emosh”, he wrote. “Found myself here a bit too much lately, through some of the darkest days when in a bit of a barney rubble.
“But for 90p a cup and a quarter pounder that caught my eye a few times, this place definitely deserved a shout out. Probably the cheapest brew in all of town”.
From the heart, banging breakfast ngl #TheApprentice #TheApprentice2019 https://t.co/LQRqvB6mry
— Dean Ahmad (@DeanAhmad_) October 10, 2019
Ahmad continued to praise the “top notch tea and staff” who “welcomed me and my guests no matter the mood we were in”.
At only 20, sports-enthusiast Ahmad is one of the youngest of 2019’s 16 contestants fighting for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar — but after ending up in the boardroom twice in a row, he hasn’t exactly got off to a flying start.
At least he can rely on The Bridge Cafe’s quarter pounders and pukka pies to keep him going…
The Apprentice is on BBC One, Wednesday at 9pm