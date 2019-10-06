The Avengers shawarma scene was inspired by TV series Angel

The Avengers’s hilarious post-credits scene was actually inspired by director Joss Whedon’s previous work on Angel, the spin-off from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The scene from the 2012 Marvel film features the (ahem) assembled Avengers crew eating shawarma — in complete silence — following the Battle of New York.

However, it turns out that Whedon was actually inspired by a real-life event, when the cast from Angel went out for drinks after filming the harrowing death scene of Winifred “Fred” Burkle, played by Amy Acker.

“I just remember that at the end of the day we all went for a drink and were sitting in a bar and none of us spoke to each other,” Acker told Entertainment Weekly on Saturday, ahead of the show’s 20th anniversary.

“Apparently the shawarma scene at the end of Avengers was inspired by us just sitting there not talking.”

Who knew such a heart-breaking scene could have inspired such a hilarious one?