Strictly Come Dancing: Anneka Rice is the second celebrity to exit series

TV presenter Anneka Rice and professional partner Kevin Clifton are the second couple to leave the dance floor on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple found themselves in a dance-off on Sunday night’s results show against former footballer David James and his partner Nadiya Bychkova (who were also in the dance-off last week).

All of the four judges opted to save “stronger couple” David and Nadiya, with Bruno Tonioli stating: “I would go for the couple that was more convincing and that delivered more under pressure, the performance was up a notch from Saturday night. David and Nadiya.”

Movie Week saw a wide range of film-inspired performances, with dances ranging from a Downton Abbey foxtrot, to a quickstep set to Liza Minnelli show tune Cabaret.

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dance floor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 12th October at 6.40pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.