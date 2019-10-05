Strictly’s Anton du Beke bites back after Craig Revel Horwood insults his “fake” Austin Powers teeth

An insulting blunder by Craig Revel Horwood had everybody in stitches – as the stern Strictly Come Dancing judge mistook Anton du Beke‘s real teeth for Austin Powers-style fakes.

Anton and his partner Emma Barton were all dressed up to perform their Salsa to the Austin Powers tune Soul Bossa Nova, with the pro dancer all dressed up in a wig and glasses.

“I slightly was distracted with the wig, I have to say, and the fake teeth that you have in,” Craig said as he began his critique.

But Anton quickly bit back with a smile: “Woof woof, baby. They’re not fake though, they’re all me own, dear.”

Tess Daly couldn’t stop laughing as she asked Anton: “They’re not fake, are they?” Turning to Craig, she announced: “They’re all his own teeth, just clarified that.”

“They’re not fake?” asked Craig, looking mortified as he covered his mouth. Having been lost for words for a few seconds, he apologised: “I’m sorry, Anton. Sorry. It’s probably the glasses and the wig and – everything.”

But as Tess and the rest of the judges struggled to regain their composure, Motsi Mabuse tried to plough on: “Well now we know. Now we know. The teeth are real, guys. That has been cleared. So you know what Emma? I really liked the fine things you do. You have – are we still looking at the teeth? Okay, okay.”

Sending the couple up to the Clauditorium, she said “You’re great, the teeth are beautiful, bye bye.”

The gaffe doesn’t seem to have affected Craig’s scores, as he gave Emma and Anton a six – but the rest of the judges followed up with sevens, placing them sixth on the leaderboard with a score of 27.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on Sunday 6th October at 7.10pm on BBC1