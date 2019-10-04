When is Sky Atlantic drama Little Birds on TV?

Juno Temple leads an all-star cast in Sky Atlantic’s upcoming six-part period drama Little Birds, set in colonial Tangier in 1955 and following the plight of an American debutante (played by Temple).

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Little Birds…

When is Little Birds on TV?

The six-part series will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020.

What is Little Birds about?

Inspired by Anais Nin’s collection of erotic short stories and filmed in Spain, the series follows Lucy Savage, an American debutante searching for independence and meaning in Morocco, where she goes through a culture shock and makes exciting new acquaintances, including the magnetic actress Lili Von X.

Elsewhere Lucy’s fiancé, the English aristocrat Lord Hugo Cavendish-Smyth, is conflicted about his feelings for his male lover, the clever Adham Abaza, while a Moroccan dominatrix called Cherifa Lamour becomes unexpectedly entangled in the nation’s politics.

Who stars in Little Birds?

English actress Juno Temple (Dirty John, Maleficent) plays Lucy Savage, an American searching for a more unconventional life, while Hugh Skinner (Fleabag) plays her fiancé, Hugo.

Killing Eve’s Nina Sosanya plays an actress named Lili Von X, while Hugo’s lover Adham Abaza is played by Raphael Acloque (Allied, The Danish Girl).

Secretary Pierre Vaney is played by French actor Jean-Marc Barr, and the dominatrix Cherifa Lamour is portrayed by Yumna Marwan (Submarine).

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Little Birds?

Not yet — we’ll keep you updated with any new images or videos.