Fulham v Charlton: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Fulham are pushing their way up the Championship table after turning draws to wins in recent matches, with Charlton next in their sights.

The west London side had drawn 1-1 in three consecutive matches before recording victories over Wigan and Reading.

Scott Parker’s men demolished Reading at the Madjeski Stadium during midweek with two goals apiece for Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Charlton are exceeding expectations this season following their promotion from League One via the play-offs, but haven’t enjoyed a good run of form recently.

The Addicks have lost three of their last four matches with a shock 1-0 win over Leeds nestled in between.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Charlton game on TV and online.

What time is the Fulham v Charlton game?

Fulham v Charlton will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 5th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Fulham v Charlton

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Fulham started slowly, but they’re certainly building momentum.

Cairney was largely frozen out of their Premier League campaign due to a vast array of signings, but is proving to be one of the Championship’s top players once again.

In him and Mitrovic, they have plenty of firepower and Charlton may be overwhelmed at Craven Cottage.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Charlton