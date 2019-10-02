Accessibility Links

  3. Who is Ricki Lake? Meet the talk show host joining The X Factor: Celebrity

Who is Ricki Lake? Meet the talk show host joining The X Factor: Celebrity

Can talk-show host Ricki Lake sing as well as she talks?

The actress and talk show host who first originated the iconic role of Hairspray’s wannabe teen dancer Tracy Turnblad, we know Ricki Lake can dance, but can she sing?

Meet Ricki Lake

Age: 51

Job: Actor and TV presenter

Twitter: @RickiLake

The X Factor category: Overs

Where have I seen Ricki Lake before?

If you’ve ever seen the 1988 version of Hairspray (the inspiration for the Broadway musical and later film), you’ll see a young Ricki Lake in the lead role on Tracy Turnblad, a wannabe dancer.

The Emmy award winner is also a talk show host, best known for The Ricki Lake Show, which was on the air for 11 years. She’s also executive produced documentaries and co-authored two books. 

Can Ricki Lake sing?

Lake had a cameo appearance in the 2007 musical remake of Hairspray — during which she teamed up with the film’s star Nikki Blonsky and Marissa Jaret Winokur (who played Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway musical based on the 1988 film) to record the song ‘Mama I’m a Big Girl Now’ for the film’s soundtrack.

