Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Kenna Ngoma, ice cream entrepreneur

Get ready for more helicopter shots of the London skyline, because The Apprentice is back with another 16 candidates after a serious business investment.

The hopefuls seem as overly ambitious as ever, armed with fresh suits and killer one-liners as the search for Lord Sugar’s business partner begins again.

As ever, Karren Brady and Claude Littner will scrutinise the contestants over the next three months through the usual set-up of tasks, boardroom showdowns and firings.

Here’s all you need to know about Kenna Ngoma – the business owner hoping to start another with Lord Sugar.

Kenna Ngoma: The Facts

Age: 24

Occupation: Owner, Ice Cream Company

Lives: Greater Manchester

LinkedIn: Kenna Ngoma

Instagram: @kennangoma

What does Kenna Ngoma do?

Kenna is the founder of Beaumonde Desserts, which specialises in vegan, premium, alcohol-infused ice cream.

His flavours are inspired by his home country of Tanzania, where he lived as a child.

Business isn’t the only field in which Kenna has had success – he was a semi-professional footballer until an injury cut his career short in 2013. Prior to that he trained at Manchester City Academy and signed onto Barnsley F.C., as well as touring with Tanzania’s ‘Young Taifa Stars’ squad.

He now, however, is a keen Futsal player, with his LinkedIn showing him to be a coach and captain over several years. Let’s see if he can score a business deal with Lord Sugar…

Kenna has also helped young people outside of coaching, having once slept in a box to raise awareness of the conditions vulnerable youths live in.

What are Kenna Ngoma’s skills?

Kenna believes his enthusiasm and ‘infectious personality’ will not only make him a good team player but will also see him scoop up the competition’s top prize.

His chief tactic is to befriend the strongest candidates and build alliances for the Boardroom. We’ll see how long those hold up once the pressure starts to mount!

How well is Kenna Ngoma doing in The Apprentice so far?

We’ll see Kenna in action when the show kicks off in October.

The Apprentice launches Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm, BBC One