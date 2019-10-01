Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week 3

Roll out the red carpet – Strictly is heading to Hollywood!

The remaining 14 couples will transform into stars of the silver screen as they show off their moves to some of the biggest songs in film this weekend.

Expect romantic classics from Top Hat to hits from superhero numbers including Batman Forever as well as the potential to see Mike Bushell stripping off as he channels Channing Tatum in Magic Mike.

Here’s what we can look forward to this week…

Anneka and Kevin – Charleston to ‘Woo Hoo’ from Kill Bill

Alex and Neil – Rumba to How Far I’ll Go from Moana

Catherine and Johannes – Rumba to Shallow from A Star is Born

Emma and Anton – Salsa to Soul Bossa Nova from Austin Powers

Emma and Aljaž – Foxtrot to Downton Abbey from Downton Abbey

Michelle and Giovanni – Quickstep to Cabaret from Cabaret

Saffron and AJ – Paso Doble to Everybody Wants to Rule the World from Hunger Games

Chris and Karen – American Smooth (Foxtrot) to Cheek to Cheek from Top Hat

David and Nadiya – American Smooth (Viennese Waltz) to Kiss From a Rose from Batman Forever

Dev and Dianne – Couples’ Choice to Friend Like Me from Aladdin

Karim and Amy – Samba to Kung Fu Fighting from Kung Fu Panda

Kelvin and Oti – Charleston to Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns

Mike and Katya – Cha Cha to It’s Raining Men from Magic Mike

Will and Janette – Paso Doble to Gotta Catch ‘Em All from Pokemon

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:10pm