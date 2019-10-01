Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Best Halloween costume ideas for kids

Best Halloween costume ideas for kids

Here's our round-up of the ten best Halloween costume ideas for kids in 2019

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Dobby (Sky, EH)

Kids’ Halloween costume choices can be a nightmare – if you’re in the 99% of parents that doesn’t have time to sew, dye or Papier-mâché a custom costume from scratch, we have a few suggestions…

Advertisement

Here are our top ten picks for Halloween costumes for kids in 2019 inspired by film, TV and video games.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic costume
Sonic costume
Rubie's

The ’90s video game star has never really left popular culture and is about to get a whole new lease of life in a big screen adventure in cinemas early next year. So why not get ahead of the curve and turn up at this year’s fancy dress extravaganza as everyone’s favourite blue spinning hedgehog?

Price: From £19.28 on Amazon

Dobby

51VwrMoYwpL._AC_SL1013_

Some fans consider Dobby’s death in Harry Potter to be the most tragic of the franchise, and what better way to honour him – and give the Harry Potter costume world a shake-up beyond the classic Harry / Hermione options – than to dress your child up as him?

The essential item will be a mask of Dobby’s face, but you can get extra house-points for cutting holes in a sack and tying the waist with brown string. Super-fans will also know to carry a sock to show that Dobby is free.

Price: From £14.99 on Amazon

Jigsaw

Jigsaw outfit
Jigsaw outfit
ILOVEFANCYDRESS

This Evil Puppet Costume is the perfect way to turn your little darling into the stuff of nightmares (and of award-winning feature films). An unofficial costume, it comes at a lower price than the adult version, which your wallet will thank you for.

Price: From £18.99 on Amazon

Chucky doll

Chucky costume
Chucky costume
Fancy Dress Queen

Your child might not have seen Child’s Play (at least we hope not) but they’re sure to appreciate the universally accepted creepiness of evil dolls, and only kids can really pull this one off. Double points for dressing your youngest as the doll and your eldest as Andy Barclay. Bearing in mind that Andy is the perfect character for a child who doesn’t like getting dressed up but doesn’t want to miss out on Halloween, it seems this Chucky doll idea can do no wrong.

Price: From £14.99 on Amazon

A Ghost

61QX00bt5TL._AC_SL1001_

You’re never too young to dress up, and with options for all ages from babies to toddlers to older children, anyone can be a ghost. This classic low-effort costume can be made ultra-adorable if paired with an adult in a Ghostbusters costume.

Price: From £13.99 on Amazon

Buzz Lightyear

713Vd61GjpL._AC_SL1500_

Following Toy Story 4’s release this summer, the 90’s favourite Buzz Lightyear costume has become a strong option for Halloween again. Suitable for girls or boys, what’s not to love about this space-ranger costume?

Price: From £16.38 on Amazon

A Cake

Cupcake costume
Cupcake costume
Rasta Imposta

Wear a chef outfit alongside your little cake to make this costume even sweeter.

Piece: From £34.23 on Amazon

The Little Mermaid

71I7nkXuO2L._AC_UL1500_

Ahead of the release of the upcoming live-action film, little girls and boys will be able to become mer-people themselves with this adorable The Little Mermaid outfit. Choose a red (from the classic animation) or brown (as in the upcoming live-action version) wig to complete the look.

Price: From £14.99 on Amazon.

Minion

61cCA6yZkEL._AC_SL1500_

Your kid will look equally as adorable as the real minions from Despicable Me in this Minion Costume. You can even coordinate the whole family by dressing up as Gru and getting matching minion costumes for everyone else.

Price: From £15.78 on Amazon.

Supergirl

71ET+rQyyYL._AC_SL1500_

This Supergirl costume is sure to delight any kid, whether they’re a fan of the franchise or not.

Price: From £18.05 on Amazon.

Minecraft’s Steve

811LdVU2xyL._AC_SL1500_

The popular kids’ game Minecraft offers an original but instantly recognisable Halloween costume option – the main protagonist, Steve. To toughen up the costume you can also add a diamond sword (real diamonds not included).

Advertisement

Price: From £23.63 on Amazon.

You might like

Cruella de Vil

Best Halloween costume ideas for women

Living With Yourself

Netflix October 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

IT 2_Day 86_10302018_29925.dng

Best Halloween costume ideas for men

Screen Shot 2019-09-30 at 16.42.16

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix