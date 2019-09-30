Batwoman star Ruby Rose underwent surgery after stunts left her facing paralysis

Batwoman star Ruby Rose has revealed that a serious injury during filming left her in need of emergency surgery to prevent paralysis.

“To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” Rose posted on social media.

“I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms… Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt.”

The former Orange Is the New Black actress is set to play the eponymous female caped crusader in the upcoming CW series, airing later this year for UK viewers.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence,” reads the show’s synopsis.

“But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a saviour, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

You can watch the video of Rose’s surgery below.

*Warning: contains graphic images that some viewers may find upsetting*

The first episode of Batwoman is set to air 6th October 2019 on CW in the US. Like other shows in the Arrowverse, Sky One is expected to air Batwoman in the UK soon afterwards.