When is Sky comedy Frayed on TV?

Sarah Kendall, Robert Webb and Diane Morgan star in a brand new comedy about a rich London housewife forced to return to her Australian roots — and confront her secret past...

frayed

Produced by Sharon Horgan’s production company Merman, Sky’s brand new bittersweet and raucously funny comedy is set in the glitz of the late 1980s, and follows a rich London housewife who’s forced to return to the hometown in Australia she’s been working so hard to escape.

Here’s everything you need to know about Frayed, created by and starring Sarah Kendall…

When is Frayed on TV?

The six-part series will air on Sky One and NOW TV from 26th September 2019 at 10pm, with new episodes weekly.

What is Frayed about?

The year is 1989, and wealthy London housewife and mother-of-two Simone Burbeck seems to have it all. She lives in a mansion, and her days are filled with charity fundraisers and cocktail parties. But when her husband has a fatal heart attack during a session with a sex worker, Simone’s world falls apart, as her deceitful husband leaves behind nothing but debt and she finds herself bankrupt and homeless.

With no one to turn to, Simone and her two teenage children must travel to Newcastle, Australia, where Simone grew up — and it soon transpires that Simone isn’t who she was pretending to be in London. In fact, her real name isn’t even Simone. It’s Sammy…

While plotting her return to London, Sammy’s secret past and the people she left behind in Australia soon catch up with her…

Who stars in Frayed?

Australian comedian Sarah Kendall stars as Simone/Sammy, a wealthy housewife whose past life in Australia is nothing like the narrative she’s told London friends.

British actors Diane Morgan (Motherland) and the award-winning comic actor Robert Webb (Peep Show) will also star.

Is there a trailer for Frayed?

A short clip starring Sarah Kendall and Diane Morgan was posted by Merman’s official Twitter account.

All about Frayed

Frayed
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

