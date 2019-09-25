Netflix October 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

Netflix does not take Halloween lightly.

Though we will be without the streaming service’s spookiest shows – Stranger Things and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina released new seasons in October 2017 and 2018 respectively – there is a slew of great original horror films coming this month, including a fresh Stephen King adaptation (In The Tall Grass).

Elsewhere, Sam Worthington leads Fractured, which sees a man hunt for his wife and daughter who disappear after a visit to a creepy hospital, and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) appears in Eli, a story about a gravely ill boy whose treatments leave him plagued by nightmarish experiences.

Scares aside, there are high-profile returning series in Big Mouth, Riverdale and The Kominsky Method, a hip-hop talent show led by Cardi B and Chance The Rapper, a new series featuring Paul Rudd in a dual role, the Breaking Bad movie and Meryl Streep in Steven Soderbergh’s latest, The Laundromat.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this month.

Tuesday 1st October

Big Bang Theory season 12 The final season of the sitcom about a bunch of nerdy housemates who strike up a friendship with an actress who lives across the hall

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ A stand-up comedy set about sex

Wednesday 2nd October

Living Undocumented Selena Gomez executive produces this documentary about a group of undocumented families in the US facing deportation

Friday 4th October

Big Mouth season 3 The animated comedy series about the trials and tribulations of puberty returns, with a guest appearance from the cast of Queer Eye

In the Tall Grass Horror film based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name about two siblings who get trapped in a field in Kansas

My Country: The New Age A Korean Original series set during the transitional period between the late Goryeo dynasty and the early Joseon dynasty in the late 14th century

Raising Dion Sci-fi series about a single mother raising a young son with super powers after the death of her husband (played by Michael B Jordan)

Rotten season 2 More hard-to-swallow truths about the food industry

Wednesday 9th October

Rhythm & Flow Chance The Rapper and Cardi B lead a hip-hop talent show in the vein of The X-Factor, with episodes dropping weekly

Thursday 10th October

Riverdale season 4 Archie and the gang are back for more melodramatic and supernatural hijinks

The Neverending Story Stranger Things 3 brought this 1980s classic fantasy back during the summer – and now Netflix has acquired the rights to stream it

Friday 11th October

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series

Insatiable season 2 The return of the controversial teen comedy about a newly thin teen who seeks revenge on those who fat-shamed her in the past

Haunted season 2 Real people share true scary stories, which are re-created on screen

Fractured A new horror film which finds a father (Sam Worthington) on the hunt for his wife and daughter, who disappear after a visit to a mysterious hospital

The Forest of Love Japanese original film from Sion Sono described as “An examination of the darkness of human behavior”

Shrek Mike Myers voices the big green ogre in fairytale land in this beloved animated comedy

Wednesday 16th October

Ghosts of Sugar Land A group of Muslim teens from Texas ponder why their friend joined ISIS in this documentary

Friday 18th October

The Laundromat Meryl Streep leads Steven Soderbergh’s latest film as a woman who accidentally uncovers a conspiracy, which sees rich people across the globe exploiting offshore tax havens

Living With Yourself Paul Rudd stars as a man and his clone in this dark comedy which takes its title very literally

Baby season 2 Italian drama about two teenage girls who are drawn into Rome’s underworld

Eli Stranger Things star Sadie Sink features in the story of a gravely ill boy whose treatments leave him plagued by nightmarish experiences

Tell Me Who I Am Documentary about an 18-year-old who wakes up from a coma with amnesia after a motorcycle incident

Saturday 19th October

Kong: Skull Island Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L Jackson take on King Kong

Daddy’s Home 2 Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg host their fathers, played by John Lithgow and Mel Gibson

Tuesday 22nd October

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright The comedy actress lands her first Netflix stand-up special

Wednesday 23rd October

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner David Chang (host of Ugly Delicious) explores world cuisines with his celebrity friends

Thursday 24th October

Daybreak A darkly comic coming-of-age series set during the apocalypse, featuring Matthew Broderick

Wednesday 25th October

Dolemite Is My Name Eddie Murphy-led biopic about film-maker Rudy Ray Moore

Friday 25th October

Rattlesnake A mother is asked to kill a stranger to repay a mysterious woman for saving her daughter’s life in this Netflix Original film

The Kominsky Method season 2 Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are back for more gags about men in their seventies who can’t pee

Prank Encounters Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hosts this hidden camera show

Tuesday 29th October

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy The American talk show host makes his Netflix comedy special debut