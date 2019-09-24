Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki will star in a TV reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger

Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki is set to star in and executive produce a reboot of long-running crime drama series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Padalecki, who rose to prominence in Gilmore Girls before landing the role of Sam Winchester in CW’s Supernatural, will play the eponymous Cordell Walker (played by Chuck Norris in the series’ original incarnation), a “broken widower and father of two” who “fight[s] for what’s right, regardless of the rules”.

In the 1990s version, which ran for eight seasons, the show followed Texas Ranger Sergeant Cordell Walker, a modern-day Ranger who adheres to the Code of the Old West, despite modern-day conventions and laws.

The upcoming remake will reportedly cast a woman in the role of Walker’s professional partner (a departure from the original), the pair proving themselves to be “the modern-day heroes our world needs,” according to Deadline.

Supernatural is ending after 15 seasons, although one of Padalecki’s co-stars recently suggested that there could be a reboot on the cards sometime in the future.

“It’s a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over,” said Jensen Ackles, who plays Sean’s brother Dean Winchester in the show, at a recent Television Critics Association panel (via Deadline).

“I’m not ready to close doors or burn bridges — that would be foolish. Is something in the works? No. Am I open to having a conversation in the future? Why not?”