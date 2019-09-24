Lord Sugar knows when he wants to quit The Apprentice

“You’re fired!” Lord Alan Sugar’s catchphrases and brutal truths made The Apprentice what it is today, but the business mogul has hinted that his time in the boardroom may soon be up.

“I’ve got one more series that I’m contracted for,” he said at a press conference for the BBC show. “It will be the 16th series. I might do it to 20. Twenty sounds like a round figure.”

The competition has been running since 2005, and the inimitable Lord Sugar has helmed all 14 series alongside various personal advisors, including Nick Hewer, Margaret Mountford, and current board members Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

But this isn’t the first time the businessman has considered quitting the series, after admitting last year that he previously threatened to walk unless BBC producers stopped portraying him as a “bloody ogre,” and allowed his humor to shine through.

“Part and parcel of the agreement for me to continue doing the programme is for me to say that I am not going to be shown as that anymore,” he told The Mirror at the time.

The Apprentice returns for its 15th series this year, with candidates including an Aladdin extra, a YouTube prankster, and an Elon Musk super-fan all in line to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

The series is set to kick off with one of the show’s most challenging tasks yet, as all 15 candidates jet off to South Africa, shadowed by Karren and Claude with pens poised over clipboards.

The Apprentice returns on Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm on BBC One