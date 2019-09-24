Ed Sheeran designs Blue Peter’s first ever music badge to launch on BBC Music Day

Ed Sheeran has designed a special music-themed badge for children’s show Blue Peter to help mark BBC Music Day and “inspire” future generations of musicians.

The award-winning singer-songwriter, who was gifted a gold Blue Peter badge last year, said he was “made up” to design the badge.

“Music was really important to me growing up and I hope this badge will inspire more kids to get into it,” he said in a statement.

Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell tweeted the news before chatting live to Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball on Tuesday morning.

The news is out! Look at this little BEAUTY (talking about Ed obvs). On my way to @BBCRadio2 breakfast show to chat all things BRAND NEW MUSIC BADGE with @ZoeTheBall (praying there’s a lot of coffee). ????https://t.co/396JCDNlES — Lindsey Russell (@Linds_bluepeter) September 24, 2019

The badge (the first of its kind) is multi-coloured and features illustrated musical notes, a keyboard and a microphone — in addition, of course, to the iconic Blue Peter ship — and will be launched live during a special edition show on Thursday, featuring former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney.

This is the fifth year of BBC Music Day, and in keeping with this year’s emphasis on musical memories and well-being, young Blue Peter fans will need to collaborate with older relatives or a teacher in order to win a badge.