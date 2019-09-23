Accessibility Links

  3. RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 – Semi-finals

RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 – Semi-finals

And then there were four!

Sci-fi-champion-ccae96d (1)

Not long to wait now until we find out who you’ve made the 2019 RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion.

Which fandom will win bragging rights at the end of this epic tournament? It’s entirely up to you.

With only four teams left, the cream has already risen, and we expect two fabulous matches in the semi-finals.

But only two teams can be in the final… and there can only be one champion.

It’s time to play…

Semi-final One

Outlander v Shadowhunters

The semi-finals end at 7pm BST on Wednesday 23 September

Go to page two for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance v The OA…

