Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How to buy tickets for the Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Mega Tour

How to buy tickets for the Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Mega Tour

The Hella Mega Tour starring the three iconic bands comes to the UK next June

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform during the “Hella Mega Tour” announcement show at Whisky a Go Go on September 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are three of the biggest punk rock bands of the modern era, and are now coming together for a legendary joint supertour!

Advertisement

The bands have all announced new music dropping before their worldwide tour next summer, which includes three dates in the UK.

Expect classic hits from all three bands, including American Idiot, Undone – Sweater Song,  Sugar, We’re Going Down along with many more…

When venues and dates is the Hella Mega Tour in the UK?

24 June 2020 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow – get tickets now

26 June – London Stadium, London – get tickets now

27 June – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield – get tickets now

How can I get tickets to see the Hella Mega Tour live on tour in 2020?

Tickets for all three shows will be available here.

General release tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20 September, with presale tickets available now. They are limited to eight per person.

Advertisement

How do I get hyped for this?

Relive some of their greatest hits here:

Tags

You might like

03465_CRIMINAL_UK_01 (1)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

JKR_DAY033_103018_0757860.dng

Can a superhero movie win the Best Picture Oscar?

Stacey Dooley - Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey Dooley to host Strictly Come Dancing live tour. Here’s how to get tickets…

WANTAGH, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Roger Daltrey of The Who performs onstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on September 15, 2019 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

How to buy tickets for The Who: The Moving On! Tour live in the UK 2020