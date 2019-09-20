How to buy tickets for The 1975 live in the UK 2020
The British rockers are playing eleven dates in the UK next February - here's how to make sure you're there
The 1975 have spiked in popularity to become one of the biggest bands around today, with their first three albums debuting at Number 1 in the UK.
Their fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, is set to release in February 2020, the same month the pop-rock group are performing the UK leg of their worldwide tour.
Expect all their hits including Chocolate, The Sound, Girls and many more.
What venues and dates are the The 1975 playing?
15 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham – get tickets
16 February 2020 – Utility Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne – get tickets
17 February 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – get tickets
19 February 2020 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth – get tickets
21 February 2020 – The O2, London – get tickets
23 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff – get tickets
25 February 2020 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham – get tickets
26 February 2020 – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, Liverpool – get tickets
28 February 2020 – Manchester Arena, Manchester – get tickets
29 February 2020 – P&J Live, Aberdeen, Aberdeen – get tickets
1 March 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – get tickets
How can I get tickets for The 1975 live on tour in 2020?
Tickets will be available here.
Tickets for all dates go on general release at 9am on Fri 20 Sep 2019. They are limited to 4 per person.
Can I see a video?
Of course: