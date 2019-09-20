How to buy tickets for Stereophonics live in the UK 2020

Stereophonics first burst into the scene in the 1990s with Local Boy in the Photograph and have since become one of the most successful alternative rock bands in the UK.

Advertisement

Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Nandini, Jamie Morrison and Tony Kirkham have been particularly praised for their performances and are regular headliners at music festivals, and are now embarking on a UK arena tour.

Expect all the big hits including Maybe Tomorrow, Dakota and I Wanna Get Lost With You.

What venues and dates are The Stereophonics playing live?

2 March 2020 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton – get tickets here.

11 March 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – get tickets here.

How can I get tickets to see The Stereophonics live in 2020?

Tickets will be available here.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 27 September 2019. They are limited to 6 per person.

Advertisement

Want hear some early 00’s rock?

Listen to a Stereophonics hit here: