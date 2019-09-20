Big Bang Theory reunion for Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik in Miranda remake for US

The Big Bang Theory fans will be excited to hear that Jim Parsons (Sheldon) and Mayim Bialik (Amy) — aka “Shamy” — are teaming up once again for another comedy series, only this time Bialik will be taking centre stage.

Both actors are executive-producing an upcoming comedy series titled Carla, which is inspired by hit British comedy Miranda, and will star Bialik in the title role.

Carla follows the eponymous heroine, a 39-year-old woman who decides to use the money her parents had been saving for her wedding to buy a cat-themed cafe (anyone else getting Fleabag guinea pig cafe vibes?).

With the success of the cafe, she plans to show her parents (particularly her mother) that she can still lead a happy life.

“In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, Charlie [Collier, Fox Entertainment CEO] and I knew Carla, written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centrepiece of our comedy slate,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline. “And Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation.

“Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive.”

While Parsons is currently an executive producer, we have our fingers crossed for a no-doubt hilarious onscreen cameo too…