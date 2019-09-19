How to buy tickets for the Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Mega Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are three of the biggest punk rock bands of the modern era, and are now coming together for a legendary joint supertour!

The bands have all announced new music dropping before their worldwide tour next summer, which includes three dates in the UK.

Expect classic hits from all three bands, including American Idiot, Undone – Sweater Song, Sugar, We’re Going Down along with many more…

When venues and dates is the Hella Mega Tour in the UK?

24 June 2020 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow – get tickets now

26 June – London Stadium, London – get tickets now

27 June – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield – get tickets now

How can I get tickets to see the Hella Mega Tour live on tour in 2020?

Tickets for all three shows will be available here.

General release tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20 September, with presale tickets available now. They are limited to eight per person.

How do I get hyped for this?

Relive some of their greatest hits here: