Actor Mickey Rourke has alleged that Robert De Niro prevented him from appearing in upcoming Martin Scorsese film The Irishman, following a long-standing feud between the two.

Rourke said he was “upset” that he had been unable to talk Scorsese ahead of casting for the film, after De Niro “refused” to work with the Iron Man 2 actor.

“Marty Scorsese wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro,” Rourke said in an interview with Italian TV show Live – Non è la D’Urso, in a reference to the Netflix film. “The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie.”

The Wrestler actor revealed that he had previously admired De Niro, but that animosity grew between them while on the set of Angel Heart in 1987, culminating with De Niro telling him: “I think it’s better if we don’t talk.”