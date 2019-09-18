“Now I don’t look up to him no more; I look through him,” Rourke continued. “I came up from the s**t. He doesn’t know that life. I lived that f**king life, so every time I look him in the face I look right through his a**hole.”

Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, the upcoming gangster biopic centres on Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran (played by De Niro) who, in his eighties, looks back to his younger days and recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend, Jimmy Hoffa.

The Irishman will be released in cinemas on 8th November, and on Netflix from 27th November.