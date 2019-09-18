Kiefer Sutherland will star in a new TV remake of The Fugitive

Designated Survivor actor Kiefer Sutherland is set to star opposite Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) in a new TV adaptation of the 1993 Harrison Ford movie, The Fugitive.

Sutherland will play Detective Clay Bryce, who is on the hunt for Holbrook’s Mike Ferro, while 24 director Stephen Hopkins is reportedly in the wings to helm and executive produce the project which will air on streaming service Quibi sometime next year.

In the original film, Indiana Jones star Ford played Holbrook’s character, while Tommy Lee Jones (Men in Black) played Detective Bryce.

The series will loosely follow the events of the original film (itself based on the 1960s TV series), in which a blue-collar worker wrongfully accused of a heinous crime must attempt to prove his innocence, all the while evading the case’s chief investigator, Bryce.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently revealed that her next big role post-Thrones would be in another new series from Quibi, which creates short form, 10-minute shows.

In the upcoming streamer’s original series Survive, Turner is set to play a survivor of a plane crash who has to “combat the elements to make it back to civilisation”.