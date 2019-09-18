Accessibility Links

  3. Friends writers say Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma would be in therapy in 2019

Friends writers say Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma would be in therapy in 2019

Series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane revealed what happened to Ross and Rachel after the show ended...

Friends

Ever wondered what happened to Friends’ favourite will-they-won’t-they couple, Ross and Rachel – and to their baby, Emma?

Series original creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane have revealed what they think happened to the pair, 15 years after Rachel got off that plane to Paris in the final episode ‘The Last One’.

And for fans of the couple, we’ve good news. “I think they would still be together,” Kauffman told The Hollywood Reporter. “And as David Crane said, Emma would be in therapy.”

The couple (played by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer)  certainly had their ups and downs since the series first began 25 years ago this month, including romance, a break (“WE WERE ON A BREAK!”), a short-lived reunion, a Las Vegas wedding — and divorce —  another brief fling, and a baby, before they finally got their happily-ever-after.

Kauffman and Crane recently revealed which Friends storylines they regretted writing, including Phoebe’s stalker storyline, where Lisa Kudrow’s character dates a man (played by David Arquette) who has been stalking her twin sister, Ursula.

Friends turns 25 on 22nd September

All about Friends

Friends
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

