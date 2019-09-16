Meet the cast of Netflix’s Top Boy season 3

Netflix and rapper Drake have revived Channel 4’s cult drama Top Boy, which depicts the murky world of London’s drugs trade and the local dealers striving to remain on top.

Ashley Walters’ and Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson’s starred in the first two seasons of Top Boy as dealers Dushane and Sully, both reprise their roles, while the new season also sees several starry additions, including rising UK rappers Simbi ‘Little Simz’ Ajikawo and David ‘Dave’ Omoregie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix’s Top Boy season 3.

Ashley Walters plays Dushane

Who is Dushane? Dushane is a drug dealer who returns from exile to his home on Summerhouse Estate in Hackney, London, while teaming up with his friend and sometime-rival Sully in an attempt to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market — but the streets have changed in his absence, and he soon encounters obstacles.

Where have I seen Ashley Walters before? The rapper and actor has appeared in Doctor Who, Bulletproof, Bullet Boy and Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Kane “Kano” Robinson plays Sully

Who is Sully? Dushane’s former business partner, friend — and rival — Sully is returning to London’s streets after finishing his prison sentence, and it isn’t long before Dushane approaches his with a business proposition.

Where have I seen Kane “Kano” Robinson? Mercury Prize nominee Kano is a British rapper and actor.

Micheal Ward plays Jamie

Who is Jamie? The young, ruthless new king of Hackney’s drugs market, he’s the sole supporter of his two younger brothers — and he’s the only person standing in the way of Dushane’s return to power.

Where have I seen Micheal Ward before? The rising star is known for his appearance in British thriller series The A List.

Shone Rumulus plays Dris

Who is Dris? When Sully and Dushane were working as rivals, Dris took over Sully’s role as right-hand man in Dushane’s operation.

Where have I seen Shone Rumulus before? The actor has also appeared in Out and No Shade.

Ashley Thomas plays Jermaine

Who is Jermaine? Brother to gang member and antagonist from season two, Rafe, returning character Jermaine was previously kidnapped by Sully.

Where have I seen Ashley Thomas before? The actor and musician has starred in Black Mirror, 24: Legacy and The Interceptor.

Simbi “Little Simz” Ajikawo plays Shelley

Who is Shelley? A young woman working on Summerhouse Estate, we see Shelley caring for Dushane’s mother.

Where have I seen Simbi “Little Simz” Ajikawo before? The British rapper has released three studio albums, including Grey Area earlier this year.

David “Dave” Omoregie plays Modie

Who is Modie? A young man who was in jail with Sully.

Where have I seen David “Dave” Omoregie before? Ivor Novello winning rapper, artist and actor Dave released his debut album Psychodrama earlier this year.

Kadeem Ramsay plays Kit

Who is Kit? Jamie’s right-hand man, Kit is a drugs dealer working in London.

Where have I seen Kadeem Ramsay before? The actor is probably best known for playing OctoBoy in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Lisa Dwan plays Lizzie

Who is Lizzie? A white, privileged drug dealer.

Where have I seen Lisa Dwan before? The Irish actress previously starred in Trust, the tense drama series about John Paul Getty III.

Saffron Hocking plays Lauryn

Who is Lauryn? Lauryn is one of Jamie’s drug dealers.

Where have I seen Saffron Hocking before? Hocking played Miss Lyndsey in White Gold and has appeared in Smalltown and London Kills.

Top Boy will drop on Netflix on 13th September 2019