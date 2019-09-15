When is The I-Land on Netflix?

The Hunger Games meets Lost in Netflix’s latest series, which follows ten people who wake up on a deserted island — with no memory of his past lives or how they got there…

Here’s everything you need to know about The I-Land, starring Kate Bosworth…

When is The I-Land on TV?

The I-Land premieres on Netflix on Thursday 12th September 2019.

What’s The I-Land about?

Ten people wake up on a deserted island, and none of them can remember who they are or how they came to be on the island. Forming uneasy alliances, they attempt to escape — only to find that the island is far more treacherous that they could have imagined.

“Faced with the I-Land’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones,” according to a Netflix description.

Who stars in The I-Land?

Hollywood star Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns) plays KC, while Beastly actor Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) plays Brody.

Natalie Martinez (The Crossing, Kingdom) plays Chase, while also featured in the cast are Kyle Schmid (Being Human), Kota Eberhardt (Selene in Dark Phoenix), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Gifted).

Is there trailer for The I-Land?

Yes, you can watch it below.