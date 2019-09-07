Blessed be the fruit… Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale starring Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Biedel has been renewed for a fourth season, following a heart-stopping cliffhanger at the end of season three.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Handmaid’s Tale season four…

When is The Handmaid’s Tale season four on TV?

The show was renewed for a fourth season in July 2019, but it’s not yet known when the series will air.

What is going to happen in The Handmaid’s Tale season four?

Inspired by Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, the series is set in a dystopian future version of the United States and centres around Gilead, a totalitarian society where fertility rates have plummeted and fertile women are forced to become “handmaids” and bear children for Gilead’s leaders.

*Warning: spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale season three*

At the end of season three, June (Elisabeth Moss) managed to help a group of children escape Gilead by plane, but was seriously wounded in the process and was carried away by her fellow handmaids at the end of the final episode.

Serena Joy also conned her husband Fred Waterford into travelling to Canada, to be charged for war crimes — but he in turn also exposed his wife’s crimes (and in the process revealed that Nichole isn’t his biological daughter, her real father is Nick).

Season four will likely continue to follow the rising resistance in Gilead, while also delving into the fall-out for the Waterfords…

Who stars in The Handmaid’s Tale season four?

It’s not yet confirmed who from the original cast will return — particularly after it appeared that June’s life was hanging in the balance at the end of season three — but it seems likely that we’ll see central cast members reprise their roles, including Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Biedel and Joseph Fiennes.